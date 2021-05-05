Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    202nd RED HORSE returns from middle deployment [Image 7 of 7]

    202nd RED HORSE returns from middle deployment

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    About 100 members from the 202nd RED HORSE Squadron, based at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, FL, returned to the 125th Fighter Wing, Jacksonville, FL, following an 8-month deployment to the middle east. The unit was deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. They accomplished multiple air base/air facility, hangar, runway and other heavy engineer repair and construction projects throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 14:45
    Photo ID: 6635632
    VIRIN: 210505-Z-XV261-1035
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 202nd RED HORSE returns from middle deployment [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Florida National Guard
    Air Force
    National Guard
    125th Fighter Wing
    202nd RED HORSE

