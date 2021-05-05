About 100 members from the 202nd RED HORSE Squadron, based at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, FL, returned to the 125th Fighter Wing, Jacksonville, FL, following an 8-month deployment to the middle east. The unit was deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. They accomplished multiple air base/air facility, hangar, runway and other heavy engineer repair and construction projects throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 14:45
|Photo ID:
|6635631
|VIRIN:
|210505-Z-XV261-1090
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 202nd RED HORSE returns from middle east deployment [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS
