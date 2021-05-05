About 100 members from the 202nd RED HORSE Squadron, based at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, FL, returned to the 125th Fighter Wing, Jacksonville, FL, following an 8-month deployment to the middle east. The unit was deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. They accomplished multiple air base/air facility, hangar, runway and other heavy engineer repair and construction projects throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2021 Date Posted: 05.07.2021 14:44 Photo ID: 6635614 VIRIN: 210505-Z-XV261-1066 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.33 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 202nd RED HORSE return from middle east deployment [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.