GRAB system: Gate guards employ device, protect community

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson gate guards deploy the Ground Retractable Automobile Barrier system to prevent an unauthorized vehicle from entering the installation. The vehicle entered the installation through Gate 4 at 65 mph and collided with the barrier. Colorado State Patrol officers worked with Fort Carson Military Police to detain the driver. (Photo courtesy of Directorate of Emergency Services)

