Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    GRAB system: Gate guards employ device, protect community

    GRAB system: Gate guards employ device, protect community

    UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson gate guards deploy the Ground Retractable Automobile Barrier system to prevent an unauthorized vehicle from entering the installation. The vehicle entered the installation through Gate 4 at 65 mph and collided with the barrier. Colorado State Patrol officers worked with Fort Carson Military Police to detain the driver. (Photo courtesy of Directorate of Emergency Services)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 12:51
    Photo ID: 6635308
    VIRIN: 210419-A-ON894-010
    Resolution: 3451x2086
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GRAB system: Gate guards employ device, protect community, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    GRAB system: Gate guards employ device, protect community

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    safety
    force protection
    Fort carson
    gate guard
    ground retractable automobile barrier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT