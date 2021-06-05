Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Stratotanker pre-flight checks [Image 11 of 13]

    Stratotanker pre-flight checks

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Air Force maintenance crew members with the 108th Wing check over a KC-135R Stratotanker on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., May 6, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 11:37
    Photo ID: 6635219
    VIRIN: 210506-Z-NI803-1114
    Resolution: 5184x3888
    Size: 7.84 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stratotanker pre-flight checks [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Stratotanker pre-flight checks
    Stratotanker pre-flight checks
    Stratotanker pre-flight checks
    Stratotanker pre-flight checks
    Stratotanker pre-flight checks
    Stratotanker pre-flight checks
    Stratotanker pre-flight checks
    Stratotanker pre-flight checks
    Stratotanker pre-flight checks
    Stratotanker pre-flight checks
    Stratotanker pre-flight checks
    Stratotanker pre-flight checks
    Stratotanker pre-flight checks

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New Jersey Air National Guard
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    108th Wing
    141st Air Refueling Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT