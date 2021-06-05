U.S. Air Force maintenance crew members with the 108th Wing check over a KC-135R Stratotanker on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., May 6, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 11:36
|Photo ID:
|6635213
|VIRIN:
|210506-Z-NI803-1107
|Resolution:
|4248x3186
|Size:
|6.65 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stratotanker pre-flight checks [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
