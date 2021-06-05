U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jason Miller and maintenance crew members check over a KC-135R Stratotanker on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., May 6, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2021 11:36
|Photo ID:
|6635212
|VIRIN:
|210506-Z-NI803-1095
|Resolution:
|5184x3888
|Size:
|10.47 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stratotanker pre-flight checks [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT