    Strike Soldier, COVID-19 survivor urges vaccinations

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2021

    Photo by Ethan Steinquest 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sergeant Noah Cole assigned to 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), talks about his personal COVID-19 experience May 3 with other 2-502nd Soldiers.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 11:27
    Photo ID: 6635206
    VIRIN: 210507-A-N1234-004
    Resolution: 1769x1172
    Size: 306.38 KB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Strike Soldier, COVID-19 survivor urges vaccinations, by Ethan Steinquest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    101st Airborne Division
    vaccination
    COVID-19
    Stirke

