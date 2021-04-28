Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nashville Tour3 [Image 3 of 3]

    Nashville Tour3

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Ethan Steinquest 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Ralph Schulz, president and CEO of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, fires an M249 light machine gun at Range 11 April 28 under supervision from Cpl. James Patterson, 2nd Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

    This work, Nashville Tour3 [Image 3 of 3], by Ethan Steinquest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Campbell
    101st Airborne Division
    Partnership
    Nashville Leaders Tour

