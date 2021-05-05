Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-21 Flight Test Aircraft build progresses while B-21 Combined Test Force takes shape

    B-21 Flight Test Aircraft build progresses while B-21 Combined Test Force takes shape

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Cameron Horn, 419th Flight Test commander, discusses current B-2 weapons upgrades and modernization with Gen. Timothy Ray, Air Force Global Strike Command commander, during his visit to Edwards Air Force Base, California, May 5. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021
    This work, B-21 Flight Test Aircraft build progresses while B-21 Combined Test Force takes shape [Image 17 of 17], by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Global Strike Command
    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center
    B-21 Raider

