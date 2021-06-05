210506-N-N0250-0005 WASHINGTON (May 6, 2021) Portrait of Master-at-Arms 1st Class Tracy Shaw. A native of Inverness, Florida and representing Commander, Navy Region Japan as their Sailor of the Year candidate, Shaw was among the top four finalists out of 3,147 petty officer 1st classes throughout CNIC's 10 regions. (U.S. Navy graphic)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2021 Date Posted: 05.07.2021 10:09 Photo ID: 6635062 VIRIN: 210506-N-N0250-0005 Resolution: 5400x7200 Size: 11.51 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Region Sailors Virtually Gather for CNIC Sailor of the Year Announcement [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.