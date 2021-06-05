Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Navy Region Sailors Virtually Gather for CNIC Sailor of the Year Announcement [Image 6 of 6]

    Navy Region Sailors Virtually Gather for CNIC Sailor of the Year Announcement

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Navy Installations Command

    210506-N-N0250-0005 WASHINGTON (May 6, 2021) Portrait of Master-at-Arms 1st Class Tracy Shaw. A native of Inverness, Florida and representing Commander, Navy Region Japan as their Sailor of the Year candidate, Shaw was among the top four finalists out of 3,147 petty officer 1st classes throughout CNIC's 10 regions. (U.S. Navy graphic)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 10:09
    Photo ID: 6635062
    VIRIN: 210506-N-N0250-0005
    Resolution: 5400x7200
    Size: 11.51 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Region Sailors Virtually Gather for CNIC Sailor of the Year Announcement [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Region Sailors Virtually Gather for CNIC Sailor of the Year Announcement
    Navy Region Sailors Virtually Gather for CNIC Sailor of the Year Announcement
    Navy Region Sailors Virtually Gather for CNIC Sailor of the Year Announcement
    Navy Region Sailors Virtually Gather for CNIC Sailor of the Year Announcement
    Navy Region Sailors Virtually Gather for CNIC Sailor of the Year Announcement
    Navy Region Sailors Virtually Gather for CNIC Sailor of the Year Announcement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Region Sailors Virtually Gather for CNIC Sailor of the Year Announcement

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNIC
    Navy Installations Command
    People First
    Shore Enterprise Sailor of the Year

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT