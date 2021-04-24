A Sailor Assigned to USS Wichita Shifts Colors

210424-N-N3764-0201

PONCE, PUERTO RICO - (April 24, 2021) — A Sailor assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Wichita (LCS 13) shifts colors as the ship conducts a berth shift while in port Ponce, Puerto Rico, April 24, 2021. Wichita is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Aerographer’s Mate 1st Class Keith E. Mitchell/Released)

