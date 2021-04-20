Sailors Assigned to USS Wichita Handle Lines as the Ship Pulls into Ponce, Puerto Rico

210420-N-N3764-0302

PONCE, PUERTO RICO - (April 20, 2021) — Sailors assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Wichita (LCS 13) handle lines as the ship pulls into Ponce, Puerto Rico for a brief stop for fuel and provisions, April 20, 2021. Wichita is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Aerographer’s Mate 1st Class Keith E. Mitchell/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2021