Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sailors Assigned to USS Wichita Participate in a Damage Control Drill [Image 5 of 11]

    Sailors Assigned to USS Wichita Participate in a Damage Control Drill

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    04.19.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210419-N-N3764-0102
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (April 19, 2021) — Sailors assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Wichita (LCS 13) participate in a damage control drill at sea, April 19, 2021. Wichita is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Aerographer’s Mate 1st Class Keith E. Mitchell/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 10:06
    Photo ID: 6635049
    VIRIN: 210419-N-N3764-0102
    Resolution: 1431x954
    Size: 133.67 KB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Assigned to USS Wichita Participate in a Damage Control Drill [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors Assigned to USS Wichita Participate in a Seamanship Training Team Drill
    Sailors Assigned to USS Wichita Participate in a Seamanship Training Team Drill
    Sailors Assigned to USS Wichita Participate in a Seamanship Training Team Drill
    Sailors Assigned to USS Wichita Participate in a Damage Control Drill
    Sailors Assigned to USS Wichita Participate in a Damage Control Drill
    Sailors Assigned to USS Wichita Raise the Jackstaff as the Ship Pulls into Ponce, Puerto Rico
    Sailors Assigned to USS Wichita Handle Lines as the Ship Pulls into Ponce, Puerto Rico
    Sailor Assigned to USS Wichita (LCS 13) Shifts Colors as the Ship Pulls into Ponce, Puerto Rico
    A Sailor Assigned to USS Wichita Shifts Colors
    A Sailor Assigned to USS Wichita Makes Preparations to Receive the Harbor Pilot
    Sailors Assigned to USS Wichita Stand Lookout as the Ship Conducts a Berth Shift

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Underway
    US Naval Forces Southern Command
    US Fourth Fleet
    USS Wichita (LCS 13)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT