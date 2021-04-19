Sailors Assigned to USS Wichita Participate in a Damage Control Drill

210419-N-N3764-0101

CARIBBEAN SEA - (April 19, 2021) — Sailors assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Wichita (LCS 13) participate in a damage control drill at sea, April 19, 2021. Wichita is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Aerographer’s Mate 1st Class Keith E. Mitchell/Released)

