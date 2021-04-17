Sailors Assigned to USS Wichita Participate in a Seamanship Training Team Drill

210417-N-N3764-0101

CARIBBEAN SEA - (April 17, 2021) — Sailors assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Wichita (LCS 13) use the J-bar davit to lower the Search and Rescue (SAR) swimmer into the water during a Seamanship Training Team drill, April 17, 2021. Wichita is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Aerographer’s Mate 1st Class Keith E. Mitchell/Released)

Date Taken: 04.17.2021 Date Posted: 05.07.2021