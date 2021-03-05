The Fort Drum Plans, Analysis and Integration Office (PAIO) launched a new initiative May 3 to encourage people with ideas and solutions to make their voices heard. (Fort Drum PAIO graphic)
DrumInnovation seeks innovative ideas from Fort Drum community members
