    SACEUR hosts NATO's Permanent Representatives

    MONS, BELGIUM

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Destinyy Reed 

    NATO - Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe

    General Tod D. Wolters, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, center, hosted NATO’s Permanent Representatives for Romania, Ambassador Stelian Stoian, left, and Poland, Ambassador Tomasz Szatkowski, right, at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe on May 7. NATO's Permanent Representatives are members of the North Atlantic Council, the principal political decision-making body, and are supported by a national delegation of advisers and officials who represent their country on various NATO committees. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Destinyy Reed/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 07:01
    Photo ID: 6634703
    VIRIN: 210507-N-YD647-002
    Resolution: 5005x3337
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: MONS, BE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SACEUR hosts NATO's Permanent Representatives, by PO2 Destinyy Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    SACEUR
    SHAPE
    General Tod D. Wolters
    Ambassador Tomasz Szatkowski
    Ambassador Stelian Stoian

