General Tod D. Wolters, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, center, hosted NATO’s Permanent Representatives for Romania, Ambassador Stelian Stoian, left, and Poland, Ambassador Tomasz Szatkowski, right, at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe on May 7. NATO's Permanent Representatives are members of the North Atlantic Council, the principal political decision-making body, and are supported by a national delegation of advisers and officials who represent their country on various NATO committees. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Destinyy Reed/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2021 Date Posted: 05.07.2021 07:01 Photo ID: 6634703 VIRIN: 210507-N-YD647-002 Resolution: 5005x3337 Size: 2.26 MB Location: MONS, BE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SACEUR hosts NATO's Permanent Representatives, by PO2 Destinyy Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.