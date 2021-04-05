Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU faces of Northern Edge 2021 [Image 4 of 5]

    15th MEU faces of Northern Edge 2021

    COLD BAY, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Sarah Stegall 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    210504-M-PQ459-4004 COLD BAY, ALASKA (May 4, 2021) – U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Mitchell Shiley, a landing support specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and native of Phoenix, AZ, poses for a photo during a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration onload at Cold Bay airport, Alaska in support of Northern Edge 2021. U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sarah Stegall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.07.2021 02:24
    Photo ID: 6634573
    VIRIN: 210504-M-PQ459-4004
    Resolution: 2748x4122
    Size: 5.5 MB
    Location: COLD BAY, AK, US 
    Hometown: PHOENIX, AZ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU faces of Northern Edge 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Sarah Stegall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    Marines
    CLB-15
    MKIARG15MEU
    NorthernEdge
    NE21

