    15th MEU faces of Northern Edge 2021 [Image 1 of 5]

    15th MEU faces of Northern Edge 2021

    COLD BAY, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Sarah Stegall 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    210504-M-PQ459-4003 COLD BAY, ALASKA (May 4, 2021) – U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Matthew Underwood, a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System operator with HIMARS Detachment, Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and native of Canby, OR, poses for a photo during a HIMARS Rapid Infiltration onload at Cold Bay Airport, Alaska in support of Northern Edge 2021. U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sarah Stegall)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU faces of Northern Edge 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Sarah Stegall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HIMARS
    15th MEU
    Marines
    Northern Edge
    MKIARG15MEU
    NorthernEdge
    NE21

