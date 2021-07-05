USCIS Naturalization Ceremony onboard USS Mustin (DDG 89)

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 7, 2021) — Retail Specialist 3rd Class Fangfang Wen, originally from China, poses with her certificate of citizenship next to Cmdr. Robert Briggs, commanding officer of USS Mustin (DDG 89) during a United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalization ceremony. The event was the first naturalization ceremony held onboard an active U.S. Navy ship during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mustin is forward deployed to Japan and stationed at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) as part of the U.S.7th Fleet. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. #StrongerTogether #NewUSCitizens #RLSOWestPac (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

