USCIS Naturalization Ceremony onboard USS Mustin (DDG 89)

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 7, 2021) — Retail Specialist 3rd Class Fangfang Wen, originally from China, left, and Retail Specialist 3rd Class Chloe Nichole Luz Rodriguez, originally from the Philippines, right, recite the Oath of Allegiance aboard USS Mustin (DDG 89) during a United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalization ceremony. The event was the first naturalization ceremony held onboard an active U.S. Navy ship during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mustin is forward deployed to Japan and stationed at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) as part of the U.S.7th Fleet. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. #StrongerTogether #NewUSCitizens #RLSOWestPac (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

