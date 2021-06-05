4th BSB Junior NCOs train with HPOP

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Capt. Daniel Parker 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Spc. Waymond Harmon, a wheeled vehicle repairer assigned to Bravo Company, 4th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, practices proper squat techniques under the instruction of the Human Performance Optimization Program (HPOP), Fort Carson, Colorado, May 6, 2021. The HPOP training was one of multiple events over a three day period as part of the 4th BSB's Packhorse Junior NCO Course. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Daniel Parker)

