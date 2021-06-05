Spc. Waymond Harmon, a wheeled vehicle repairer assigned to Bravo Company, 4th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, practices proper squat techniques under the instruction of the Human Performance Optimization Program (HPOP), Fort Carson, Colorado, May 6, 2021. The HPOP training was one of multiple events over a three day period as part of the 4th BSB's Packhorse Junior NCO Course. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Daniel Parker)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 23:24
|Photo ID:
|6634436
|VIRIN:
|210506-A-UQ561-9839
|Resolution:
|5921x3947
|Size:
|8.51 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Hometown:
|BRANDON, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th BSB Junior NCOs train with HPOP [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Daniel Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT