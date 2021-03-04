Maj. Kathryn Buckland, the chief of the resource management division for Weed Army Community Hospital, poses for a photo April 3, 2021, after placing first in the female category in a triathlon on Fort Irwin, Calif. Buckland, a Leesburg, Va., native, trained for the triathlon while pursuing a fellowship with the American College for Healthcare Executives, which she earned in March 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Gower Liu/ 11th ACR Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 21:51
|Photo ID:
|6634361
|VIRIN:
|210403-A-XB856-1608
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.64 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Hometown:
|LEESBURG, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Weed ACH officer becomes ACHE Fellow
