Weed ACH officer becomes ACHE Fellow

Maj. Kathryn Buckland, the chief of the resource management division for Weed Army Community Hospital, poses for a photo April 3, 2021, after placing first in the female category in a triathlon on Fort Irwin, Calif. Buckland, a Leesburg, Va., native, trained for the triathlon while pursuing a fellowship with the American College for Healthcare Executives, which she earned in March 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Gower Liu/ 11th ACR Public Affairs)

