    Weed ACH officer becomes ACHE Fellow [Image 3 of 3]

    Weed ACH officer becomes ACHE Fellow

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Weed Army Community Hospital

    Maj. Kathryn Buckland, the chief of the resource management division for Weed Army Community Hospital, poses for a photo April 3, 2021, after placing first in the female category in a triathlon on Fort Irwin, Calif. Buckland, a Leesburg, Va., native, trained for the triathlon while pursuing a fellowship with the American College for Healthcare Executives, which she earned in March 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Gower Liu/ 11th ACR Public Affairs)

    Weed Army Community Hospital
    Regional Health Command Central
    FACHE

