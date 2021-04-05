Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps visits the Combat Center [Image 11 of 14]

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps visits the Combat Center

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Hooper 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    The 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, speaks with a U.S. Marine at Phelps Hall during Marine Air Ground Task Force Warfighting Exercise (MWX), 3-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 4, 2021. MWX is the culminating event of the Service Level Training Exercise, challenging the MAGTF to fight against a free thinking adversary with similar capabilities in a force on force environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Hooper)

