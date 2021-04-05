Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps visits the Combat Center

The 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, converses with a U.S. Marine during Marine Air Ground Task Force Warfighting Exercise (MWX), 3-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 4, 2021. MWX is the culminating event of the Service Level Training Exercise, challenging the MAGTF to fight against a free thinking adversary with similar capabilities in a force on force environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Hooper)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 20:36
|Photo ID:
|6634292
|VIRIN:
|210505-M-SG129-1004
|Resolution:
|3456x5184
|Size:
|12.71 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
