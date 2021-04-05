Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps visits the Combat Center

The 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, speaks with U.S. Marines at Phelps Hall during Marine Air Ground Task Force Warfighting Exercise (MWX), 3-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 4, 2021. MWX is the culminating event of the Service Level Training Exercise, challenging the MAGTF to fight against a free thinking adversary with similar capabilities in a force on force environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Hooper)

