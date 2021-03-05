210503-N-JC800-2128

NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 3, 2021) - U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuel) Airman Shelio Lao fuels a U.S. Marine AH-1Z Super Cobra, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, on the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) in support of Northern Edge 2021. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2021 Date Posted: 05.06.2021 18:36 Photo ID: 6634141 VIRIN: 210503-N-JC800-2128 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 492.93 KB Location: AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Northern Edge 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 David Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.