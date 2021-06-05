New Marines of Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, march in formation during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, May 6, 2021. These Marines were the first females to graduate recruit training in San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2021 Date Posted: 05.06.2021 16:40 Photo ID: 6634032 VIRIN: 210506-M-CI314-1105 Resolution: 4958x3305 Size: 1.99 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lima Company Graduation Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.