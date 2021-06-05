Lima Company Graduation Ceremony

New Marines of Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, stand in formation during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, May 6, 2021. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marines Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|05.06.2021
|05.06.2021 16:40
|6634031
|210506-M-CI314-1031
|5044x3363
|1.81 MB
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|3
|0
