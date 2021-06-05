Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lima Company Graduation Ceremony [Image 6 of 9]

    Lima Company Graduation Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New Marines with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, march in formation during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, May 6, 2021. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marines Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 16:40
    Photo ID: 6634030
    VIRIN: 210506-M-CI314-1088
    Resolution: 4504x3003
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Lima Company Graduation Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Recruits
    Recruit training
    MCRDSD

