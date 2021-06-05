Lima Company Graduation Ceremony

New Marines of Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, stand in formation during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, May 6, 2021. These Marines were the first females to graduate recruit training in San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

