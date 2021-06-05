XLer of the week: Michael Saldua

Michael Saldua, 47th Maintenance Directorate aircraft mechanic, was chosen by wing leadership to be the “XLer of the Week”, the week of May. 05, 2021, at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas. The “XLer” award, presented by Col. Carey Jones, 47th Flying Training Wing vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. David Snarr, 47th FTW command chief master sergeant, is given to those who consistently make outstanding contributions to their unit and the Laughlin mission. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Airman 1st Class David Phaff)

