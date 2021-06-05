Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XLer of the week: Michael Saldua

    LAUGHLIN AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David Phaff 

    47th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Michael Saldua, 47th Maintenance Directorate aircraft mechanic, was chosen by wing leadership to be the “XLer of the Week”, the week of May. 05, 2021, at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas. The “XLer” award, presented by Col. Carey Jones, 47th Flying Training Wing vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. David Snarr, 47th FTW command chief master sergeant, is given to those who consistently make outstanding contributions to their unit and the Laughlin mission. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Airman 1st Class David Phaff)

    Laughlin AFB
    Maintenance
    XLer

