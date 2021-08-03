Eagle Brigade wraps up Mini-Clothesline Project

Staff Sgt. Ronica Pennington, an observer coach/trainer with 1st Battalion, 310th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, describes how to participate in the Fort McCoy mini-clothesline project, March 8, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Pennington first created the project in 2019. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

