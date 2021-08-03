Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eagle Brigade wraps up Mini-Clothesline Project [Image 1 of 3]

    Eagle Brigade wraps up Mini-Clothesline Project

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Ronica Pennington, an observer coach/trainer with 1st Battalion, 310th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, describes how to participate in the Fort McCoy mini-clothesline project, March 8, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Pennington first created the project in 2019. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

    TAGS

    SHARP
    Clothesline Project
    SAAPM
    SHARP Awareness Month
    Not Just April

