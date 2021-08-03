Staff Sgt. Ronica Pennington, an observer coach/trainer with 1st Battalion, 310th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, describes how to participate in the Fort McCoy mini-clothesline project, March 8, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Pennington first created the project in 2019. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 18:11
|Photo ID:
|6633748
|VIRIN:
|210308-A-FK859-489
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|833.65 KB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Hometown:
|CLEMSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eagle Brigade wraps up Mini-Clothesline Project [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Eagle Brigade wraps up Mini-Clothesline Project
