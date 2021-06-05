Photo collage of some of the Filipino pioneers in Navy Medicine. These include Admirals Raquel Bono, Connie Mariano and Eleanor Valentin; CAPT Godofredo Navarro, MC, USN; CAPT Robert Poquis; HM3 Bienvenido Dona; and ship stewards aboard the hospital ship USS Mercy, ca. 1919.
Looking Back at the Filipino Pioneers of Navy Medicine
