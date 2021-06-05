Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Sea Lord Visits Submarine Force HQ

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alfred Coffield 

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    210506-N-ON977-1002 (May 6, 2021) Commander, Submarine Forces Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle speaks with U.K. Royal Navy First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff Adm. Tony Radakin during an office call to Submarine Forces headquarters in Norfolk, Va., May 6, 2021. The First Sea Lord and a U.K. delegation spent two-days in Hampton Roads as part of the U.S. / U.K. Counterpart visit series, meeting with U.S. Navy Fleet leadership to discuss strengthening our collective maritime security efforts in this maritime era of great power competition. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alfred A. Coffield)

    submarine force
    royal navy
    Submarine
    first sea lord

