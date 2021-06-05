First Sea Lord Visits Submarine Force HQ

210506-N-ON977-1002 (May 6, 2021) Commander, Submarine Forces Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle speaks with U.K. Royal Navy First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff Adm. Tony Radakin during an office call to Submarine Forces headquarters in Norfolk, Va., May 6, 2021. The First Sea Lord and a U.K. delegation spent two-days in Hampton Roads as part of the U.S. / U.K. Counterpart visit series, meeting with U.S. Navy Fleet leadership to discuss strengthening our collective maritime security efforts in this maritime era of great power competition. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alfred A. Coffield)

