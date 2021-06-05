U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brady Flynn, 56th Maintenance Group continuous process improvements and innovations NCO in charge, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, briefs maintenance innovations to Air Education and Training Command leaders during the iExpo inside the Bay Breeze Event Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 6, 2021. The iExpo is the first of its kind in AETC and was established to bring innovators from around the command together to showcase ideas to make the Air Force mission better. More than 20 presentations representing Headquarters AETC, three numbered Air Forces and seven wings were at the expo with projects ranging from the Air Traffic Control Pocket App to the Overseas Pet Transport Initiative. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2021 Date Posted: 05.06.2021 16:44 Photo ID: 6633592 VIRIN: 210506-F-BD983-0058 Resolution: 3377x4711 Size: 1.48 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2021 Gathering of the Torch iExpo [Image 16 of 16], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.