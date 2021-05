2021 Gathering of the Torch iExpo

U.S. Air Force Capt. Wesley "Rock" Reid, 310th Fighter Squadron spark cell lead, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, briefs 56th Fighter Wing innovation products to Lt. Gen. Marshall B. Webb, commander of Air Education and Training Command, during the iExpo inside the Bay Breeze Event Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 6, 2021. The iExpo is the first of its kind in AETC and was established to bring innovators from around the command together to showcase ideas to make the Air Force mission better. More than 20 presentations representing Headquarters AETC, three numbered Air Forces and seven wings were at the expo with projects ranging from the Air Traffic Control Pocket App to the Overseas Pet Transport Initiative. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

