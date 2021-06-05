Screenshot of Deborah Birx during her keynote address to the audience of the USAMRDC Spring Research Festival on April 29. (Image Courtesy: Ramin A. Khalili, USAMRDC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 15:29
|Photo ID:
|6633350
|VIRIN:
|210506-O-QO895-968
|Resolution:
|561x380
|Size:
|25.36 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Birx, Baric Headline Annual Research Festival, by RAMIN KHALILI, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT