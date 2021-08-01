Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SUPPLY CHAIN IN MOTION

    SUPPLY CHAIN IN MOTION

    UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center

    U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 1st Class Emmeline Manaois moves medical supplies to be counted and distributed within Javits New York Medical Station, April 11, 2020, in support of the Department of Defense COVID-19 response. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, is providing military support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help communities in need.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 13:30
    Photo ID: 6633096
    VIRIN: 210108-A-ZM081-001
    Resolution: 1536x864
    Size: 190.94 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SUPPLY CHAIN IN MOTION, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Quick Pivot

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    acquisition
    readiness
    modernization

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT