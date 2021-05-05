Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Assigned to USS Farragut Practice Conducting a Heavy Weather Moor as Part of Hurricane Exercise (HURREX) 2021 [Image 12 of 12]

    Sailors Assigned to USS Farragut Practice Conducting a Heavy Weather Moor as Part of Hurricane Exercise (HURREX) 2021

    UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Khor 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210505-N-DB801-0670
    MAYPORT, Fla. – (May 5, 2021) – Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Elijah Sanchez, right, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99) practices throwing the heaving line during a heavy weather moor while in port at Naval Station Mayport as part of Hurricane Exercise (HURREX) 2021, May 5. HURREX is an annual exercise led by U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command designed to allow the Navy to review, exercise, and validate their response plans and operational capabilities to adverse weather and maintain the ability to deploy forces under the most severe conditions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Assigned to USS Farragut Practice Conducting a Heavy Weather Moor as Part of Hurricane Exercise (HURREX) 2021 [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Steven Khor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy Installations Command
    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer
    USS Farragut (DDG 99)
    U.S. Fleet Forces
    HURREX

