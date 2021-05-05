210505-N-DB801-0670

MAYPORT, Fla. – (May 5, 2021) – Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Elijah Sanchez, right, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99) practices throwing the heaving line during a heavy weather moor while in port at Naval Station Mayport as part of Hurricane Exercise (HURREX) 2021, May 5. HURREX is an annual exercise led by U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command designed to allow the Navy to review, exercise, and validate their response plans and operational capabilities to adverse weather and maintain the ability to deploy forces under the most severe conditions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2021 Date Posted: 05.06.2021 13:38 Photo ID: 6633040 VIRIN: 210505-N-DB801-0670 Resolution: 2574x1839 Size: 348.05 KB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Assigned to USS Farragut Practice Conducting a Heavy Weather Moor as Part of Hurricane Exercise (HURREX) 2021 [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Steven Khor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.