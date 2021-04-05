Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Historical Port Offers Strategic Access, DEFENDER-Europe 21

    Historical Port Offers Strategic Access, DEFENDER-Europe 21

    DURRES, ALBANIA

    05.04.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    U.S. Army Gen. Chris Cavoli, commander of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, stands at the historic Port of Durres during an interview May 4, 2021, before attending the DEFENDER-Europe 21 Opening Ceremony and Distinguished Visitor Day May 4, 2021, which marked the kick-off of this year’s U.S. Army led-DEFENDER - Europe exercises. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. To follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 08:46
    Photo ID: 6632010
    VIRIN: 210504-A-DQ632-0300
    Resolution: 1655x964
    Size: 143.02 KB
    Location: DURRES, AL 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Historical Port Offers Strategic Access, DEFENDER-Europe 21, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Historical Port Offers Strategic Access, DEFENDER-Europe 21

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Defender

    interoperabiltiy

    Strategic readiness

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    USAEUR-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT