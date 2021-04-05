Historical Port Offers Strategic Access, DEFENDER-Europe 21

U.S. Army Gen. Chris Cavoli, commander of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, stands at the historic Port of Durres during an interview May 4, 2021, before attending the DEFENDER-Europe 21 Opening Ceremony and Distinguished Visitor Day May 4, 2021, which marked the kick-off of this year’s U.S. Army led-DEFENDER - Europe exercises. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. To follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army photo)

Date Taken: 05.04.2021 Date Posted: 05.06.2021 Location: DURRES, AL