Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ACE Joint Training [Image 12 of 21]

    ACE Joint Training

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Marine from the Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, assists in a hot pit refueling during an Agile Combat Employment event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 4, 2021. ACE ensures Airmen and aircrews are postured to respond across the spectrum of military operations, in a variety of locations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Moses Taylor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 07:48
    Photo ID: 6631744
    VIRIN: 210504-F-PU391-1011
    Resolution: 6190x3932
    Size: 11.55 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACE Joint Training [Image 21 of 21], by A1C Moses Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ACE Joint Training
    ACE Joint Training
    ACE Joint Training
    ACE Joint Training
    ACE Joint Training
    ACE Joint Training
    ACE Joint Training
    ACE Joint Training
    ACE Joint Training
    ACE Joint Training
    ACE Joint Training
    ACE Joint Training
    ACE Joint Training
    ACE Joint Training
    ACE Joint Training
    ACE Joint Training
    ACE Joint Training
    ACE Joint Training
    ACE Joint Training
    ACE Joint Training
    ACE Joint Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    PACAF

    Kadena Air Base

    ACE

    Joint Training

    USINDO-PACOM

    Agile Combat Employment

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    ACE
    Joint Training
    USINDO-PACOM
    Agile Combat Employment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT