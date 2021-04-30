Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Gets Vaccinated

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Melgar 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 30, 2021) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class David Garcia, from Chicago, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Lt. Geoffrey Brown, from Atlanta, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) April 30, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erik Melgar)

