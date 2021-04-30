PACIFIC OCEAN (April 30, 2021) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class David Garcia, from Chicago, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Lt. Geoffrey Brown, from Atlanta, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) April 30, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erik Melgar)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 03:29
|Photo ID:
|6631548
|VIRIN:
|210430-N-XX200-3040
|Resolution:
|3000x2204
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Hometown:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Gets Vaccinated, by PO3 Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Gets Vaccinated
LEAVE A COMMENT