Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Gets Vaccinated

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 30, 2021) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class David Garcia, from Chicago, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Lt. Geoffrey Brown, from Atlanta, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) April 30, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erik Melgar)

Date Taken: 04.30.2021 Date Posted: 05.06.2021