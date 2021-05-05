SFS conducts an anti-hijacking exercise during SRI

Patrolmen with the 374th Security Forces Squadron open a rear door of a C-12 Huron during an anti-hijacking exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2021. Team Yokota members participated in a two-week-long Samurai Readiness Inspection exercise which ensures the base is ready to respond to potential contingencies in the area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

Date Taken: 05.05.2021
Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP