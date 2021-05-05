SFS conducts an anti-hijacking exercise during SRI

Airman 1st Class Gerardo Cameros (right), 374th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, directs his team during an anti-hijacking exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Team Yokota members participated in a two-week-long Samurai Readiness Inspection exercise which ensures the base’s timely response to potential contingencies in the area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

