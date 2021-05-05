Airman 1st Class Gerardo Cameros (right), 374th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, directs his team during an anti-hijacking exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Team Yokota members participated in a two-week-long Samurai Readiness Inspection exercise which ensures the base’s timely response to potential contingencies in the area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 00:54
|Photo ID:
|6631347
|VIRIN:
|210505-F-PM645-3974
|Resolution:
|3600x2100
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SFS conducts an anti-hijacking exercise during SRI [Image 12 of 12], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT