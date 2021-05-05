A patrolman assigned to the 374th Security Forces Squadron stands guard during an anti-hijacking exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2021. Even during lunch time, SFS members never stop guarding Yokota's flightline. The Samurai Readiness Inspection showcases and ensures Yokota’s ability to provide war-winning airpower throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 00:54
|Photo ID:
|6631344
|VIRIN:
|210505-F-PM645-4019
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|3.8 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
