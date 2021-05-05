A patrolman assigned to the 374th Security Forces Squadron stands guard during an anti-hijacking exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2021. Even during lunch time, SFS members never stop guarding Yokota's flightline. The Samurai Readiness Inspection showcases and ensures Yokota’s ability to provide war-winning airpower throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2021 Date Posted: 05.06.2021 00:54 Photo ID: 6631344 VIRIN: 210505-F-PM645-4019 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 3.8 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Samurai Readiness Inspection [Image 12 of 12], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.