    Samurai Readiness Inspection [Image 2 of 12]

    Samurai Readiness Inspection

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A patrolman assigned to the 374th Security Forces Squadron stands guard during an anti-hijacking exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2021. Even during lunch time, SFS members never stop guarding Yokota's flightline. The Samurai Readiness Inspection showcases and ensures Yokota’s ability to provide war-winning airpower throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 00:54
    Photo ID: 6631344
    VIRIN: 210505-F-PM645-4019
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 3.8 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Samurai Readiness Inspection [Image 12 of 12], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Area of Responsibility
    AOR
    Readiness
    Lethality
    Samurai Readiness Inspection
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

