    60th Dental Squadron: Taking a bite out of COVID [Image 4 of 6]

    60th Dental Squadron: Taking a bite out of COVID

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Potoa’e, 60th Dental Squadron dental laboratory technician, edges an impression April 15, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. An impression is a model of the patient’s mouth that assists with fabricating a prosthesis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 23:07
    Location: CA, US
    60th Dental Squadron: Taking a bite out of COVID

    60th Dental Squadron
    COVID-19

