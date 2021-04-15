Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Potoa’e, 60th Dental Squadron dental laboratory technician, aligns an impression April 15, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. An impression is a model of the patient’s mouth that assists with fabricating a prosthesis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)
60th Dental Squadron: Taking a bite out of COVID
