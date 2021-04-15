Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Potoa’e, 60th Dental Squadron dental laboratory technician, edges an impression April 15, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. An impression is a model of the patient’s mouth that assists with fabricating a prosthesis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Date Posted: 05.05.2021 23:07 Photo ID: 6631243 VIRIN: 210415-F-NP696-1039 Resolution: 7432x4621 Size: 6.48 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 60th Dental Squadron: Taking a bite out of COVID [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.